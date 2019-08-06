Home

Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Circle of Life Native Fellowship
3720 SW 27th St.
OKC, OK
Burial
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Fort Gibson National Cemetery
Fort Gibson, OK
1941 - 2019
Richard Morgan Canoe
September 28, 1941 - August 2, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Richard Morgan Canoe, of Oklahoma City, passed away August 2, 2019 at the age of
77. He was born Sep--tember 28, 1941 in Locust Grove, OK, to Benjamin & Elizabeth (Bark) Canoe. Richard proudly served his country in the US Army. He was a long-time Southern Baptist minister. Richard is survived by 3 daughters, Sherri Baer, of OKC, Kandice Coyle & husband, Randy, of OKC, and Wahlayah Tiger & husband, Chris, of Tulsa; 1 brother, Joe Canoe, of LA; and 1 sister, Aileen Robertson, of Tahlequah; 3 grandchildren, Andrew Baer, Nathaniel Coyle, and Elijah Coyle. Richard is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Nina; 4 brothers, Dan, Charles, John & Roger Canoe; 3 sisters, Marion, Velma and Ophelia. Services will be held at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at Circle of Life Native Fellowship, 3720 SW 27th St., OKC. Burial will be at 2:00 PM, Thursday, at Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson, OK.
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 6, 2019
