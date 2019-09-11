|
|
OKLAHOMA CITY
Richard Sidney
Sidwell
March 26, 1925 - September 7, 2019
Richard S. Sidwell passed away on September 7, 2019 in Oklahoma City. Richard was born in Ness City, Kansas on March 26th, 1925. He moved to Kinsley, Kansas and later to Lyons, Kansas in 1936 with his family. He graduated from Lyons High School in 1943. He enlisted in the Army Air Corp and served as a flight officer as a bombardier on a B-29 for two years during World War II. Following military service, he attended Kansas State University and graduated with a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering in 1950. He went to work for Cities Service EAS Co. (now Williams) in 1950 and retired in 1984. During the years, he served in the National Defense Executive Reserve for 38 years. He was past president of Oklahoma Society of Professional Engineers; Central Chapter, Sons of American Revolution; Oklahoma City Chapter and Engineering Club of Oklahoma City. He enjoyed participating in his Revolutionary War uniform in parades and activities of the JAR Oklahoma City Color Guard. In retirement he did volunteer work as a tax-aide helping people with their taxes for 20 years and as a Docent at the Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum.
He married his wife Mildred in 1949. They lived in Russell, Ulysses and Wichita, Kansas and moved to Oklahoma City in 1957. He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Mildred, his parents, George W. and Lois O. Sidwell, his brothers, Louis Sidwell and Lloyd Sidwell, his sister, Genevive Klyce and daughter-in-law, Michaelene.
He is survived by his son, Steven Sidwell of Ricfield, MN and daughter, Susan and son-in-law Roger Addison of Edmond, OK. Richard is also survived by grandson, Peter Addison.
As a member of West-minster Presbyterian Church for years, he served as a Sunday School teacher, Deacon, Elder and Trustee.
Services will be held on Thursday, 1:00 pm, September 12th, at Westminster Presby-terian Church Chapel.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 11, 2019