Buchanan Funeral Service
8712 N Council Rd
Oklahoma City, OK 73132
(405) 722-5262
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Buchanan Funeral Service
8712 N Council Rd
Oklahoma City, OK 73132
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Buchanan Funeral Service
8712 N Council Rd
Oklahoma City, OK 73132
RICHARD WIDMAR


1953 - 2019
Richard James
Widmar
November 4, 1953-December 7, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Richard passed away at his home on Saturday, December 7th, 2019. Richard was born in Dubuque, IA to Mildred and James Widmar. He graduated from Dubuque Senior High school and Iowa State University. In 1982, Rich came to Oklahoma and worked for the Bureau of Land Management, doing most of his work with the Bureau of Indian Affairs, until his retirement. He loved golfing, playing cards, antique cars, and spending time with family and friends. Those left to cherish his memory include his daughter, Katie Widmar of Chicago, IL; sister, Joan (Jim) Luikart of Geneseo, IL; niece, Jessica (Jacob) Specht and great nieces and nephews, Ryder, Kasen, Gabriella and Knox Specht of Annawan, IL; niece, Allison Luikart (Steven White) of Homer Glen, IL; family, Cheryl Widmar and daughters, Megan (Justin Watson), Jessica (Fernando) Lino; grandchildren, Gabriel, Charlee, Aden and Mia; and many wonderful family and special friends. He was preceded in death by his parents. Visitation will be held at Buchanan Funeral Service in Oklahoma City on Friday, December 13th, from 1-8PM, with family present from 6-8PM. A funeral service and burial will take place in Iowa at a later date.
Published in The Oklahoman on Dec. 11, 2019
