Dr. Richard Eugene OKLAHOMA CITY
Williams, Sr.
Aug. 3, 1936 - Nov. 17, 2019
Dr. Richard Eugene Williams, Sr., age 83, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, went to be with the Lord on Nov. 17th, 2019. He was born in Tulsa, Okla-homa on Aug. 3rd 1936, to Mona and Buck Williams. Richard graduated from Will Rogers High School and later Baptist Bible College in Springfield, Missouri. He married Mary Lucille Erickson on Feb. 16, 1957. Richard started his first church in Portland, Oregon and then surrendered to the mission field, where he built churches in Pakistan and later the Philippine Islands. He authored several books, including "Day by Day With the Lord in the Land of Pakistan", and the "Jeep Ministry". During this time he was known as "Mr. Missions" and received several accommodations for his zeal for mission work, both here and abroad. He pastored West Gate Baptist Church in Tampa, Florida, before going back to the Philippines. After retiring from the mission field, he founded Gospel Baptist Church in Oklahoma City, and pastored said church until the time of his passing. He is survived by his sisters, Diane Ancel and Joan Pickard; his daughter, Tina Seager and her husband Tim; his son, Richard Williams Jr. and his wife Joy; his daughter, Vickie Lynn Weis, his grandchildren, Jacob, Jessica, Joshua, Chad, and Sophia; lastly his wife, Mary Williams of 62 years. Visitation will be 4pm-8pm Friday Nov. 22nd at Bill Merritt Funeral Home. His Going Home Celebration will be held at 10:00 am on Nov. 23rd at Bill Merritt Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Gospel Baptist Church (address 6021 NW 16th St., Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73127). On the Memo please write "Philippine Missions".
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 20, 2019