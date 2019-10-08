|
|
Rick R. Moore SAN ANTONIO, TX
August 28, 1960 - October 5, 2019
Rick R. Moore departed this earth on October 5, 2019 following a six-year battle with renal cell carcinoma. Family to him was his spouse and the love of his life, Bradley T. Dunford, and a close circle of friends who were the jewels of his life. Rick attended the University of Oklahoma for undergraduate studies and law school with academic achievement being the root of his professional success. He began his early career in Oklahoma City in a large law firm and became partner at a young age working in the corporate transaction depart-ment. While working at the law firm in Oklahoma City, one of his greatest joys was always working on the establishment of the National Museum of Wildlife Art. After seventeen years with the law firm, he came to work for the noted philan-thropist, Linda Pace, in San Antonio, Texas. He immediately began working on the establishment of the Linda Pace Foundation and the early plans for Linda's desire to create a contemporary art center in San Antonio to house her ever growing collection of contemporary art. Today, that dream has been realized with the opening of the Ruby City Contemporary Art Center on October 13, 2019. He continued as President of the Linda Pace Foundation until his death. In January of 2010, he became CEO and General Counsel for a prominent family in San Antonio establishing their family office and private trust company in South Dakota. He led all aspects of the culture, relationships, operations and legal planning for the family with a very close competent dedicated staff. While there will not be a service for Rick, anyone may celebrate Rick's life with memorials to Ruby City made payable to: Pace Exhibitions, LLC, PO Box 830607, San Antonio, TX 78283.
You are invited to sign Arrangements with
the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com
PORTER LORING MORTUARY NORTH, 2102 NORTH LOOP 1604 EAST, SAN ANTONIO, TX 78232 - (210) 495-8221
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 8, 2019