Rickey Paul Andrews OKLAHOMA CITY
April 12, 1946 - Nov. 21, 2019
Rick was born in Long Beach, CA to Howard A. and Doris (Faucett) Andrews. He died with his loving family by his side after a lengthy illness. He attended St. Joseph's Academy, Fontana, CA; St. Thomas Aquinas Boys School and graduated from Fontana High School in 1964. In July of 1966, Rick married Pamela Ann Imholz at the Resurrection Catholic Church in Fontana, CA. He continued his education and graduated from Chaffey College in 1968 with an A.S. in criminology in Alta Loma, CA, and later earned a B.S. in business administration from Oklahoma City University in 1979. Rick lived in Fontana, Upland, Glendora and Santa Barbara, CA before moving to Oklahoma City in 1971.
During his career, he served as a Deputy with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department as a Deputy Sherriff and Coroner. In 1972, Rick became a professional representative for Syntex Laboratories and was transferred to OKC. Rick was later recruited by Allergy Laboratories as Sales Director and Vice-President in 1975, where he managed sales and manufacturing. Rick then joined Abbott Laboratories as a representative, selling pharmaceuticals and capital equipment all across the state of Oklahoma. He was recognized as salesman of the year several times for his outstanding sales and leadership. He retired from Abbott after 25 years.
Rick was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Pam, of the home; daughter, Hillary Depe and husband Kent, of Edmond; son, Rick, Jr. and wife Donna, of Wildwood, MO; son, Mark and wife Jamie, of Warr Acres; and son, Timothy and wife Nicole, of Edmond. Survivors also include his grandchildren, Nicole Andrews, John Depe and wife Julissa, Erika Andrews, Alex Andrews, Ryley Andrews, Lily Andrews, Owen Andrews, and Leah Andrews; brother-in-law, Tom Imholz and wife Pam, of Mundelein, IL, and nephew, Joseph Imholz.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by the Rev. Richard Stansberry at Christ the King Catholic Church on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at 10 a.m. with burial to follow at the Resurrection Memorial Cemetery in Oklahoma City. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the OMRF, 825 NE 13th St., Oklahoma City, OK 73104.
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 24, 2019