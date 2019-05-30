Home

Thursday, May 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Sept. 2, 1920 - May 24, 2019

MOORE
Rita was born in Moore, Oklahoma to Anna (Harms) Dreessen and Henry P. Dreessen. She married Leonard R. Eaves December 21, 1946.
Rita retired from Southwes-tern Bell after 30 years of service. She was a pilot and long-time member of the 99's and EAA. Along with flying, Rita enjoyed golf, gardening and training her ever present family dogs. But most importantly she loved her family.
Rita was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard, three sisters, Imogene Stuhr, Mildred Calhoun, Coletta Ulrich, brother, Howard Dreessen and nephew, Steve Ulrich.
She is survived by her sister, Bernita Thornhill, nieces, Marsha Derby, Donna Lawley, Carole Thompson, Linda Fenoglio, Barbara Shroyer, Becky Calhoun, and Janet Johnson, nephew, Gordon Thornhill and numerous great nieces and nephews.
Services will be 11:00 am Thursday, May 30,

St. Andrews Catholic Church
800 NW 5th Street
Moore, Oklahoma

Published in The Oklahoman on May 30, 2019
