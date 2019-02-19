|
|
MOORE
Rita Diane
(Suttle) Ice
Oct. 24, 1930 - Feb. 17, 2019
Died Feb. 17, 2019, peacefully in her sleep in a memory care unit in Norman, OK at the age of 88. Born Oct. 24, 1930, in Enid, OK.
Rita graduated from Oklahoma State University (OSU) at Stillwater, OK in the early 1950s with a Bachelor of Arts degree in fine art.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Billy Eugene Ice; her mother, Maurine Suttle; her father, Fred Suttle; and an infant daughter, Marla.
She is survived by her son, Kevin Ice and his wife Margaret; three grandsons, John, Geoffrey, and Michael; and a granddaughter-in-law, Bobbie.
Services will be graveside at Resthaven Memory Gardens, 500 Southwest 104th St., Oklahoma City, OK 73139, Wednesday, Feb. 20 at 10 a.m.
Published in The Oklahoman on Feb. 19, 2019