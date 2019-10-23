|
|
Robert "Dr. Bob" E. EDMOND
Anderson
Dec. 2, 1944 - Oct. 20, 2019
ROBERT EITEL ANDERSON of Edmond, Oklahoma, age 74, passed away peacefully Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Mercy Hos-pital in Oklahoma City. He was born December 2, 1944, in Wyandotte, Michigan. He graduated from Edison High School in Tulsa in 1963. He attended North-eastern State University in Tahlequah and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Education in 1967 and a Doctor of Philosophy in Psychology in 1972. He was married to Beverly Spalding on December 30, 1988. He retired from the State of Oklahoma in 2014, after working over 40 years at DOT, Finance, and OMES. Bob lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; hunting, fishing, riding four wheelers, snow skiing, play-ing the organ, cheering on the Oklahoma Sooners and spending time with friends and family. Bob was a life-long learner and loved teaching people new things. He is survived by his wife, Beverly, sister Joanie "Anderson" Korte (Bob) of San Antonio, sisters-in-law, Barbara Davidson (VC), Nancy Stark (Tom) and Shelly Spalding (Wendy) and many nieces and nephews. Family, friends and those touched by Bob are invited to celebrate his life on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at 2:30pm at Reflection Pointe Gardens, 10900 N. Eastern in Oklahoma City.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 23, 2019