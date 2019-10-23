Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT ANDERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT ANDERSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT ANDERSON Obituary

Robert "Dr. Bob" E.
Anderson
Dec. 2, 1944 - Oct. 20, 2019

EDMOND
ROBERT EITEL ANDERSON of Edmond, Oklahoma, age 74, passed away peacefully Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Mercy Hos-pital in Oklahoma City. He was born December 2, 1944, in Wyandotte, Michigan. He graduated from Edison High School in Tulsa in 1963. He attended North-eastern State University in Tahlequah and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Education in 1967 and a Doctor of Philosophy in Psychology in 1972. He was married to Beverly Spalding on December 30, 1988. He retired from the State of Oklahoma in 2014, after working over 40 years at DOT, Finance, and OMES. Bob lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; hunting, fishing, riding four wheelers, snow skiing, play-ing the organ, cheering on the Oklahoma Sooners and spending time with friends and family. Bob was a life-long learner and loved teaching people new things. He is survived by his wife, Beverly, sister Joanie "Anderson" Korte (Bob) of San Antonio, sisters-in-law, Barbara Davidson (VC), Nancy Stark (Tom) and Shelly Spalding (Wendy) and many nieces and nephews. Family, friends and those touched by Bob are invited to celebrate his life on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at 2:30pm at Reflection Pointe Gardens, 10900 N. Eastern in Oklahoma City.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.