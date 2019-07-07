Robert Anfin Martin

June 4, 1939 - July 2, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Robert Anfin "Pops" Martin, 80, of Oklahoma City , was peacefully welcomed into the

arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on July 2, 2019. He was born in Wolf Point, Montana to Anfin and Agnes Martin. Following high school graduation, Robert served our country in the US Air Force from 1961-1965. On July 19, 1971 he married Gretchen Martin. Robert worked as an insurance auditor and had a heart for compassionate ministries. He served on the board of numerous charities including the Northwest Food Pantry, Project Bethlehem, Reaching Our City (ROC), Love Link Ministries and OKC Compassion . He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Murl and Charles; and a sister, Glorine. Robert is survived by his wife Gretchen; his three sons, Craig Martin, wife Betty, grandkids Logan, Kaela, Riley; Eric Martin, wife DaLee, grandkids Mya, Kutcher, Kingston; Brian Martin, grandkids Curt, Cody, Cora; as well as several nephews, nieces and cousins. The family extends heartfelt gratitude to the doctors and staff of the Oklahoma Heart Hospital for their care. Memorial services will be 11:00 AM Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at the Chapel of Crossings Community Church. Until we meet again! We love you! Published in The Oklahoman on July 7, 2019