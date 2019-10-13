Home

Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
All Souls' Church
ROBERT BELL


1954 - 2019
Robert R. Bell
Aug. 10, 1954 - Oct. 1, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Robert Richmond Bell was born on Aug. 10, 1954, in Oklahoma City to Robert Johnston and Mary Ellen Bell. Robert passed away on Oct. 1, 2019. Robert graduated from John Marshall High School. He enjoyed camping, and his father taught him to sail, which he loved.
Robert is survived by his sister, Gina Kay Bell Jones, and her husband, Lee Morgan Jones III, and their two children, Casey Jones Mace and her husband Jamin Mace and their two sons, Joules and Dax, and Corbett Morgan Jones and his two daughters, Norah and Rayna.
Services are at All Souls' Church at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. Reception to follow service.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 13, 2019
