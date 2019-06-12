Robert Birch Smith

July 12, 1933 - June 9, 2019



YUKON

Robert Birch Smith died on June 9, 2019 at the age of 85. He was born on July 12, 1933 to Birch and Ellen Smith. He graduated from Central High School in 1951 and served in the US Army from 1954 to 1956 and the Army Reserves for 6 more years. He married Joise Pickle in 1958. Bob received his Bachelor of Science in Business from OCU in 1964. He retired from Western Electric in 1989 where he worked as a job analyst. He was a faithful member of the Yukon Church of Christ for over 50 years and served as a Deacon for over 20 years. He is survived by his brother, Harlan & Mary Smith; sister, Sue Bowen; wife, Joise Smith and their 4 children and families: Kelley & Steve Bakke of Chickasha, OK and their children Chad and wife Bethany Bakke, April Bakke, and Jeramie and wife Tiffany Bakke; Monte & Tami Smith of Weatherford, OK and their children Kreig, Kelsey, and Karley Smith; Stacey & Greg Loud of Yukon, OK and their child Colby and wife Jenny Loud; Brett & Mallory Smith of Kansas City, KS and their children Kali, Colin, Heidi, and Brytni Smith; and 7 great-grandchildren Emma, Cooper, Boston, Amelia, Ezra, Ellie, and Karter. He was preceded in death by his parents Birch & Ellen Smith and grandson Jarod Bakke. Viewing will be held at 9 am - 12 pm, Wed., June 12, 2019, at Yanda & Son Funeral Home, Yukon, OK. Funeral services will be held at 2:30 pm, Wed., June 12, 2019, at South Yukon Church of Christ, 11700 NW 10th, Yukon, OK, with interment to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, 13313 N. Kelley Ave., Okla. City, OK. Online condolences may be signed at: www.yandafuneral.com Published in The Oklahoman on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary