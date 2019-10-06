Home

Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Old Trinity of Paseo
3000 N. Lee Ave
Oklahoma City, OK
ROBERT COLE


1961 - 2019
Robert J. "Bobby" Cole
Feb. 28, 1961 - Sept. 30, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Always ready to tease, Robert Joseph "Bobby" Cole was energetic and generous. He died Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, after a long illness that began with traumatic brain injury. He was born on Feb. 28, 1961, to Beverly (Pederzani) and Marshall Cole in Canastota, NY. He was an 1980 graduate from Canastota High. As an adult, he earned his bachelor's and master's degrees from Southern Nazarene University and was in the Delta Mu Delta Honor Society. Bobby is survived by his wife, Sherry Moon Cole; their children, Jacob Pederzani-Cole, Murfreesboro, TN; Joshua and Victoria Pederzani-Cole, and Bobby's grandchildren, Madden and Mia Cole, San Diego, CA; Rachel and Jacob Mann; and Jacob Cunningham; his siblings, Richard Cole, Debra Homan, Daryl Cole, and Gaetana Hilts; in-laws, Jim and Sally Moon and Marcia Feisal; and extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Charlie Cole; and brother-in-law, Mike Moon. Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 8 at Old Trinity of Paseo, 3000 N. Lee Ave., Oklahoma City. To share a memory or condolence, please visit www.mercer-adams.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 6, 2019
