Robert "R.L." Collier OKLAHOMA CITY
Sept. 20, 1929 - July 25, 2019
R.L., 89, received his Heavenly reward July 25, 2019. The son of Quema and Robert Lee Collier, II, RL was born Sept. 20, 1929, in Moody, TX. RL was raised in the Dallas area, where he attended Dallas Theological Seminary with his wife, Maureen Bellamy Collier. R.L. and Maureen met at a radio station where R.L. was singing and Maureen was playing her violin. The two were united in marriage on Jan. 10, 1948. After completing seminary, R.L. and Maureen joined J.C. Hibbard's evangelical team. Robert joined the USAF in 1952 and honorably served his country during the Korean and Vietnam wars. He served as the Air Base Chapel Administrator and music minister while in the service. R.L. and Maureen were blessed with two children, two grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren and blessed with 71 years of growing old and making memories together. RL also provided for his family by working as an Eligibility Specialist for the VA Hospital in Oklahoma City for 21 years until his retirement in 1994. When Robert wasn't working, he enjoyed hobbies such as writing music and Christian books, teaching Greek and gardening, but nothing was more important to him than spending time with his family. A loving husband, devoted father and hardworking family man, RL was a longtime member of both First Baptist Church and Emmaus Baptist Church, where he enjoyed worshipping and fellowshipping with his church family. RL was known for his talent, intelligence, love for the Lord, and wit and will be remembered as a man who was always filled with joy as reflected by his beautiful smile. His legacy will continue to live on through the lives of those who love and miss him so dearly. Preceded in death by his parents, Robert "Lee" Collier and Quema Jenkins Collier; he leaves cherished memories with his loving wife of 71 years, Maureen; daughter, Cheryl Giddens & husband Robert; daughter, Dawn Borelli & husband Michael; brother, and Danny Collier and wife Gail; grandchildren, Adam Giddens and wife Molly and Zachary Giddens and wife Ashley; great-grandchildren, Liam, Brooks, and Cora Giddens; and many other extended relatives and countless friends. Viewing will be 4-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home with the family present to greet friends. Funeral services to honor his life will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Emmaus Baptist Church, 16001 S. Western Ave. Please visit vondelsmithmortuary.com to leave condolences.
Published in The Oklahoman on July 28, 2019