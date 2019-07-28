Home

POWERED BY

Services
Palmer Funeral Homes - Guisinger Chapel
3718 South Michigan Street
South Bend, IN 46614
(574) 291-5880
Viewing
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Palmer Funeral Homes - Guisinger Chapel
3718 South Michigan Street
South Bend, IN 46614
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Emmaus Baptist Church
16001 S. Western Ave.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT COLLIER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT COLLIER


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers

Robert "R.L." Collier
Sept. 20, 1929 - July 25, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
R.L., 89, received his Heavenly reward July 25, 2019. The son of Quema and Robert Lee Collier, II, RL was born Sept. 20, 1929, in Moody, TX. RL was raised in the Dallas area, where he attended Dallas Theological Seminary with his wife, Maureen Bellamy Collier. R.L. and Maureen met at a radio station where R.L. was singing and Maureen was playing her violin. The two were united in marriage on Jan. 10, 1948. After completing seminary, R.L. and Maureen joined J.C. Hibbard's evangelical team. Robert joined the USAF in 1952 and honorably served his country during the Korean and Vietnam wars. He served as the Air Base Chapel Administrator and music minister while in the service. R.L. and Maureen were blessed with two children, two grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren and blessed with 71 years of growing old and making memories together. RL also provided for his family by working as an Eligibility Specialist for the VA Hospital in Oklahoma City for 21 years until his retirement in 1994. When Robert wasn't working, he enjoyed hobbies such as writing music and Christian books, teaching Greek and gardening, but nothing was more important to him than spending time with his family. A loving husband, devoted father and hardworking family man, RL was a longtime member of both First Baptist Church and Emmaus Baptist Church, where he enjoyed worshipping and fellowshipping with his church family. RL was known for his talent, intelligence, love for the Lord, and wit and will be remembered as a man who was always filled with joy as reflected by his beautiful smile. His legacy will continue to live on through the lives of those who love and miss him so dearly. Preceded in death by his parents, Robert "Lee" Collier and Quema Jenkins Collier; he leaves cherished memories with his loving wife of 71 years, Maureen; daughter, Cheryl Giddens & husband Robert; daughter, Dawn Borelli & husband Michael; brother, and Danny Collier and wife Gail; grandchildren, Adam Giddens and wife Molly and Zachary Giddens and wife Ashley; great-grandchildren, Liam, Brooks, and Cora Giddens; and many other extended relatives and countless friends. Viewing will be 4-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home with the family present to greet friends. Funeral services to honor his life will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Emmaus Baptist Church, 16001 S. Western Ave. Please visit vondelsmithmortuary.com to leave condolences.
Published in The Oklahoman on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Palmer Funeral Homes - Guisinger Chapel
Download Now