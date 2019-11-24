|
|
Robert McVeigh OKLAHOMA CITY
Colston
1938 - Nov. 20, 2019
Robert McVeigh Colston, Jr., 81, entered into his eternal home on November 20, 2019. Robert was born in Winchester, VA, in May, 1938 to Robert McVeigh, Sr. and Honey (Ruth Kiser Atwell) Colston. As a young teenager now living in Baltimore, MD, Bob first saw the girl who was "the one for me"; although at the time she was too young for dating. In August 1958, Robert married Joyce Ruth Bieretz, and to their 61 year love affair God added six sons: Robert, III, Dean, Richard, Scott, Jason, and Timothy.
Bob graduated from the University of Baltimore in 1964 with a BS in Business Management and went to work for J.C. Penny Stores working in Richmond and Petersburg, VA. In 1968, Bob began a 20 year career for the Army Air Force Exchange Service serving in various management roles at a number of locations including Ft. Lee, VA; Bien Hoa, Viet Nam; Ft. Hood, TX; Altus AFB, OK; Aviano, Italy, Stuttgart, Germany, and Aberdeen Proving Ground, MD. In 1989, Bob went to work for the Baptist Book Stores (Lifeway) and worked for 12 years, the last ten as the store manager of the Oklahoma City location. After retirement, Bob kept busy working part-time for his son at Stitch N Print Screen Printing and full-time in his service to His Lord.
Always an active attender in church, it wasn't until Bob was 35 that he truly opened his heart to the saving Grace of the Lord Jesus through the ministry of Taylor's Valley Baptist Church family in Temple, TX. Bob spent the rest of his life seeking to grow in his faith and seeking to lead others to a saving faith in Christ. Bob served in many Baptist churches as a Lay Renewal Coordinator, a Deacon, Sunday School Teacher, and a life-long witness.
Bob is survived by his wife, Joyce of the home; sons: Robert, III and wife Patricia, Burns Flat, TX, Dean and wife Tamie, Arlington, TX, Richard and wife, Cindy, McKinney, TX, Scott and wife Bethie, Oklhoma City, OK, Jason, Washington, DC, and Tim and wife Kayta of Tallassee, FL; one brother, Jerry and wife Jean; two sisters, Brenda Lipinski and husband Tom and Bonnie Dahlberg; 15 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Saturday December 7, 2019 at 2 PM at the Meadowood Baptist Church in Midwest City. In lieu of flowers the family prefers that contributions be made to .
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 24, 2019