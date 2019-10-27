|
Robert D. "Bob" Cory OKLAHOMA CITY
July 7, 1939 - Oct. 24, 2019
Robert D. "Bob" Cory was born on July 7, 1939, and passed away on Oct. 24, 2019. He was the oldest son of Bob and Mattie Riggs Cory. Bob was born in Oklahoma City and grew up in Bethany, OK. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Cory; and his brother, Steven Cory. Bob is survived by his wife, Frances "Fran" Williams Cory; his mother, Mattie Riggs Cory; his brother, Phil Cory (Joy); his sister, Judith Cory Kastner (Glen); his daughters, Darre Lynn Cory Henrick and Gwyn Cory Nowlan; his son, Colin Cory; his stepson, Tim Gay (Linda); his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and numerous other relatives and friends. Robert's wife, Fran, and family will greet friends from 4 to 6 p.m. at Buchanan Funeral Service on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019. His Funeral will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29 at the Oklahoma City First Church of the Nazarene, 4400 Northwest Expy., Oklahoma City, OK 73116.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 27, 2019