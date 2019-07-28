|
Robert Lynn Crout, III MUSTANG
December 24, 1949 - July 17, 2019
Robert Lynn Crout III, 69, left this earth to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on July 17, 2019, after an automobile accident in Texas. He was born on Dec. 24, 1949, in Wichita Falls, TX, the first child of Robert L. Crout, Jr. (deceased) and Wanda Hayes Crout. The family moved to Watonga, OK in the 1950s. Robert was a proud Watonga Eagle serving at Boys State and playing on the high school golf team.
He attended The University of Oklahoma receiving a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance and Business Law in 1972, where he played on the varsity golf team and was a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity. Immediately after graduation, Robert was recruited by the Oklahoma City office of Merrill, Lynch, Pierce, Fenner and Smith as an investment broker where he developed his expertise in finance, accounting, and investments.
After moving to Mustang, OK in 1975, Robert founded Crout Development Company in 1977, and started his prolific career developing numerous properties, developments, districts and buildings, always focused on the Mustang area. Operating under the trade name of Crout Companies, Mr. Crout currently had been working with his son, Lawson Crout, leading a team that serves multiple investor groups engaged in real estate investment in the Mustang area including retail, commercial, office, multifamily, and land development properties. Several new projects are in various stages of development.
Robert married Kathy Lawson on April 19, 1986, and they had two sons, Lawson Crout (Lauren) and Connor Crout (Taylor). The highlight of his life was his family and the arrival of his first granddaughter, Elsie Ruth. Robert was very goal oriented and always had a set of New Year's Resolutions for himself. He quickly insisted that his wife, family, and employees make resolutions every year and track their progress. In 1986, one of his resolutions was to run for Oklahoma State Senate. So he and Kathy campaigned all over District 22 on an economic platform, losing the race to only 200 votes out of 12,200 cast. After the real estate bust of the 1980s, Kathy purchased The Mustang News and they both headed off in the publishing business. Robert quickly developed his "Teed Off" column expressing his weekly opinions on just about everything and everyone in the Mustang area and statewide concerns. It was quite fun for him, but Kathy constantly had local people calling her that did not agree with his opinion. He was independent and energetic and had a vision to help put Mustang on the map. Robert had a very fun-loving and adventuresome spirit and loved to travel with his family and friends, playing golf, and going to OU games. Robert would hike or jeep any mountain or trail. He drove the whole family to many OU bowl games and sightseeing all over the USA. Robert and the family are members of First Baptist Church of Mustang.
He is survived by his sons, Lawson (Lauren) and Connor (Taylor); granddaughter, Elsie; mother, Wanda Crout; sister, Debbie Costigan (Ron); in-laws, Tom and Dorothy Lawson; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family.
With his God-given ability to see with great detail raw land in its developed state, Robert has accomplished many real estate projects in the Mustang area. "Do Right ByThe Land" was his motto. In each development, he would walk the entire raw land and pray over it. Then he would build what he could see on the property. He felt that this was a gift God had given him to see buildings on raw land. In his 42 years, some of his developments and properties include: The Branches Addition, Mustang Trade Center, Fieldstone Apartments, Peachtree Condominiums, The Plantation Addition, South Pines Addition, Pebble Creek Development and Golf Course, Hidden Meadows Addition, Fawn Valley Addition, Hunters Glen Addition, Magnolia Trace Addition, Pebble Creek Plaza, Savannah Commons Office Park, Sara Homestead Addition, Redcliffe Canyon, Wild Horse Ranch, Anton's Landing, and others are in his current development process. He also co-chartered Mustang National Bank.
Robert was a humble man who accomplished great things for Mustang. He was a born leader, mentor, and encourager to all of his lifelong friends. He believed being involved in the community and service devoting 200-plus hours per year to those endeavors. He served on the Board of Directors and as President of The Mustang Chamber of Commerce, Board of Directors and Board Chairman of the Integris Canadian Valley Hospital, Life Board member and President of the Central Oklahoma Home Builders Association, Director of the State and National Association of Home Builders, member and President of The Pyramid Club, member of the Wednesday Wackers group, member and former President ("He-Coon") of The Coon and Possum Club of Oklahoma, and member of the Mustang Hall of Fame since 1988. He also taught Junior Achievement at MHS and worked the Project Graduation for MHS since its inception up through last year. He was very active in the Mustang Chamber of Commerce Roads and Legislation Committee which worked with many Governors and Legislators to improve the roads, bridges and state highways in the Mustang area. Robert was also on numerous committees and boards at his church and worked with Bill Glass Prison Ministry.
He was a good, honorable, kind, generous business and family man. He left a great legacy for all to follow.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, Aug. 3 at 2 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Mustang, OK with interment at the Mustang Cemetery following.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation for Robert L Crout III may be made to The Baptist Foundation of Oklahoma, 3800 N. May Ave., OKC, OK 73112, for the Crout Family Faith Fund #71050.