Bill Eisenhour Funeral Home
8805 N E 23rd Street
Oklahoma City, OK 73141
(405) 769-3362
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Robert Curtis Strong


Robert Curtis Strong
Jan. 13, 1927 - May 16, 2019

EARLSBORO
Robert Curtis Strong, 92 year-old resident of Earlsboro, OK, passed away May 16, 2019 in Shawnee, Oklahoma. Born January 13, 1927 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania he was the son of Curtis Wade Strong and Edith Kennedy (Fell) Strong. He was a Marine Corps Veteran of WWII. Robert was a longtime mail carrier for the United States Postal Service in Southern California and Oklahoma. After retiring as a mail carrier he sold uniforms to the Post Office for 32 years. Robert was involved with the Democratic Party; Unions; Freewill Baptist Church of Tecumseh and Liberty Baptist Church. He traveled for the NALC Union. Robert had a farm in Earlsboro with livestock. He loved family especially his wife Mary. Preceding him in death were his parents, his wife, Mary H. Strong, children, Schyler Strong, Naomi Linzy, granddaughter, Amy Dawn Holsapple, sisters, Betty and Grace. Survivors include his children, Curtis Rollie and his wife Pam Strong, Dale Lenora Strong, grandchildren, David and his wife April Strong, Julie and her husband Ryan, Tara and her husband Jeff Satawake, and Robin Alexander Aimhirghin and wife Sauirse, numerous great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and other family members. Memorial services will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Bill Eisenhour Northeast Chapel, 8805 NE 23rd St., OKC, OK 73141.
Published in The Oklahoman on May 30, 2019
