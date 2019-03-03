Home

ROBERT DEVONSHIRE

Robert Mitchell
Devonshire, Sr.
July 11, 1934 - February 23, 2019

MUSTANG
Devonshire, Sr., Robert M., Ret. SMSgt., went to be with The Lord, February 23, 2019.
Retired USAF after 26 1/2 years of service & 16 years Civil Service. Bob was born July 11, 1934 in NJ. He is survived by wife: Kathy, of 50+ years; children: Debi (Jack), Bob, Jr. (Debbie), Tom (Elena), Mike (Wendy), preceded in death by son Ed. Beloved Papa to 7 (2 in heaven) and 8 great-grandchildren (& 1 on the way). Many nieces & nephews. Bob served faithfully for many years in Prison Ministry, singing in the TAFB Chapel Choir, & as Sunday School Teacher, Bob loved The Lord, his Country, his family & especially The Dallas Cowboys! Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday, March 4th, 2019, at McNeil's Funeral Home in Mustang, OK at 2pm with Full Military Honors. Interment will follow at Red Hill Cemetery, Mustang, OK. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude's or the .
Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 3, 2019
