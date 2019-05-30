Robert Donald Dodd

May 23, 1943 - May 27, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Robert Donald "Bobby" Dodd, 76, passed away May 27, 2019. He was born in Alexandria, VA on May 23, 1943. Bobby had a great sense of humor and enjoyed making people laugh more than any-thing. He was an exceptional storyteller and never missed a chance to share them with anyone who would listen. He came to Oklahoma in 1961 because his Uncle Tom had moved here to work in the oil and gas industry. He truly loved the oil and gas business in which he worked until his final days with complete joy and excitement. He was a diehard Sooner through and through and loved debating OU football with his brothers frequently. He was also an avid animal lover, especially his Golden Retrievers: Maggie, Delta and Megan. Bobby will be remembered for his big heart, sense of humor, great storytelling, love for animals and the love he had for his children and grandchildren. He cherished every minute with them and often said he was truly blessed to have them in his life. He leaves behind many friends and a large family of brothers, sisters, children, grandchildren and extended family who will miss his great stories and wit. Memorial services to celebrate Bobby will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019 at the Smith & Kernke North May Chapel with a reception to follow. Published in The Oklahoman on May 30, 2019