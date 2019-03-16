Robert L. Fife

June 11, 1929 - March 12, 2019



TULSA

Robert L. "Bob" Fife passed away March 12, 2019, in Tulsa at the age of 89. Bob was born June 11, 1929, in Portland, OR to Irwin and Vera Fife. As a young boy, he moved with his family to Oklahoma and graduated from Lawton High School in 1948. Soon after, he served in the U.S. Navy for two years. He then went on the graduate from Mississippi Southern with a degree in business in 1957. Not long thereafter, he began working for Fife Corporation, a company founded in 1939 by his father, Irwin Fife. His years at Fife as a key sales engineer took him all over the country as well as abroad. In the late '70s, he left Fife to found his own business, Web-Tex Co. At Web-Tex, he manufactured all-air web guiding equipment on which he held several patents. When he retired, he sold a large portion of his business that continues to operate under the name Coast Controls. During his retirement, he discovered a passion for building homes and built several in the Fort Worth neighborhood where he lived. Bob was preceded in death by his parents; his older brother, Douglas; and twin brother, William "Bill." He is survived by his children, Douglas Fife, of Seattle, WA; and Adria Fife Sanditen (Brad), of Tulsa, OK. Also surviving are his three grandchildren, Sam, Will, and Phifer Sanditen. A Memorial Service will take place Saturday, March 16 at 3 p.m. at Memorial Park Funeral Home with burial following at Memorial Park Cemetery. Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 16, 2019