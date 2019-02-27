Robert Dale Gray

May 9, 1926 - February 21, 2019



CHOCTAW

Robert Dale Gray, Bob to friends and family, went to be with his Lord and Savior

Jesus Christ, on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019 at the age of 92. He passed peacefully at his home in Choctaw, OK attended to by family. A 30-year Navy Veteran, he retired from service in 1975 at the rank of Senior Chief Petty Officer to raise a family. He retired a 2nd time in 1991 from the Sheraton Hotel in OKC where he worked in maintenance. A life long member of both the Masons and The Fleet Reserve Association, he loved to fish, play Solitaire and Pinochle, and tell sea stories about his life. He was a member of Soldier Creek Baptist Church in MWC. Born May 9, 1926 to James Rosco Gray and Myrtle Johnson in Black Fork, AR. He is survived by his sister Ruth Crutchfield of Choctaw, OK; his son Bobby Gray of Choctaw, OK; niece Linda Hoffman and family of Shawnee, OK; nephew Paul Walker and family of Fort Smith, AR; nephews Keith, Neal and David Crutchfield and their families of Choctaw, OK; niece Lisa Cummins and family of Burleson, TX; brother-in-law Dale Spillman and family of Baton Rouge, LA; three grandsons; and a plethora of great nephews and nieces. Greeting him in celebration in Heaven is his first wife, Kodeen Duggan; his second wife of 28 years, Gwen Spillman; daughter, Suzi Hollis; son-in-law, Bradley Hollis; brother-in-law, Lee Royce Crutchfield; a brother and sister lost in infancy; his older sister, Ruby Walker; and many good friends. A special thanks to Crossroads Hospice & Palliative Care for their services. And special thanks to every person who touched his life, and was touched by his.