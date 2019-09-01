Home

Robert Michael Gray
Dec. 31, 1945 - Aug. 24, 2019

MIDWEST CITY
Robert Gray, age 73, passed away unexpectedly Aug. 20, 2019. He is survived by his brothers, Aubrey Gray and Stephen Vargo; his daughters, Monica Gray, Megan Gray, and Courtney Moscariello; and his two grandsons, Max and Evan Moscariello. Robert will be remembered by family and his many dear friends for his sense of humor (and hearty laugh), his openness to any adventure, and his great pride in his children and grandchildren. He will be missed by all. There will be a gathering at Pelican's in Midwest City to celebrate his life on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, 6-8 p.m.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 1, 2019
