Robert Lloyd Hall YUKON
July 17, 1954 - June 26, 2019
Rob was born in Enid, OK to Earl Lloyd "Bud" Hall and Mary Lou McCreary-Hall. He grew up in Enid and was Sr Class President, graduating from Enid HS. Rob continued his education studying history and religion and graduated from OSU.
He enjoyed a career as a journeyman plumber. He loved fishing and hunting and his annual hunting trips with friends.
Rob is survived by his wife, Brenda; his father's twin sister, Aunt Lois "Sis" Rohner; and his Uncle Bill and Kay Hall. He was preceded in death by his parents and stepfather, Bob Stumbaugh.
Rob was deeply loved and will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.
He will be laid to rest at the Ramsey-Simpson Family Cemetery in Grady County, OK.
Published in The Oklahoman on July 7, 2019