Robert Paul
Halloran Sr.
Oct. 7, 1951 - Aug. 26, 2019
Bobby was born to Betty and Clifford Halloran in 1951 in Cincinnati, OH. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, George; and his nephew, Danny Mills. He is survived by son, Robert Paul Halloran Jr., wife Jen, and granddaughter, Taylor Halloran. He is also survived by sister, Hazel Mills; nephew, William Mills; stepdaughter, Leah Fields; multiple cousins and his beloved dog, Champ. Bobby's career in construction began in 1972 with Flintco General Contractors. He worked 40 years as a Forman, Superintendent and Project Manager with Flintco, Oakridge Builders, McDonald's, and Timberlake Construction. He oversaw multiple projects, including Bartlesville Community Center, numerous Bass Pro Shops, McDonald's Establishments, Bob Moore Dealerships, and the Liberty Bowl Facility. Bobby was an avid golfer and enjoyed many hours of fun and comradery with his golfing buddies. A Memorial Service is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 14 at 2 p.m. at Lewis Avenue Praise and Worship Ctr., 4542 N. Lewis Ave., Tulsa, OK.
