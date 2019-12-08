|
|
Robert J. Hinson SPRINGFIELD, MO
Oct. 23, 1937 - Nov. 25, 2019
Dr. Robert John (Bob) Hinson lived all the days ordained for him (Psalm 139:16) passing away in Springfield, Missouri on November 25, 2019 at the age of 82. He was the only child born to Robert Jones Hinson and Mary Julius Clark Hinson on October 23, 1937 in Houston, Texas. Bob's father was in the seismo-graph oil exploration business and his family moved often. Bob lived in thirty-nine towns in four states before graduating from High School in Athens, Texas.
Called into the ministry at age 15, he was licensed to preach by the First Baptist Church of Athens, Texas in 1955 before enrolling in Baylor University. He graduated from Baylor in 1959. That same year he married fellow classmate and graduate of Baylor, Sue Carolyn Mitchell. They were wed at the First Baptist Church of Grand Prairie, Texas on June 13, 1959. Dr. Hinson was a graduate of Baylor University BA 1959, Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary BD 1964 MRE 1965, and Phillips University Graduate Seminary Doctor of Ministry 1985. He began his first pastorate at Baxter Baptist Church, Athens, Texas as a seminary student in 1960. He retired as Pastor of the First Baptist Church of Midwest City, Oklahoma in 2000 having pastored continuously for 40 years. Other churches he served as pastor were: the First Baptist Churches of Tioga, Texas, Honey Grove, Texas, and Marlow, Oklahoma. After retirement he served several Oklahoma Baptist churches as interim pastor.
Bob is survived by Sue his wife of 60 years and two sons with their families. His sons Barry (Angela) of Stillwater, OK and Scott (Jill) of Traverse City, MI. His granddaughters Tiffany and Ashley (Josh and his son Madden). His grandsons Robert (Kylea) and Andrew (Kayla). His great grandson Carter (Tiffany).
Bob was preceded in death by his grandson-in-law Niles (Tiffany) and great grandson Kaladin (Andrew).
A Celebration of Life Service will be planned for the Spring of 2020 with dates and location to be determined. Bob asked that any memorial gifts be made to Samaritan's Purse of Boone, NC.
Published in The Oklahoman on Dec. 8, 2019