Robert R. "Dick" Kedy OKLAHOMA CITY
April 26, 1951 - November 11, 2019
Robert R. "Dick" Kedy, 68, passed away peacefully on November 11, 2019. Dick was born in OKC on April 26, 1951 and considered himself a lifetime OKIE. He graduated from Putnam City High School, attended OSU, and graduated from Canon School of Trust Banking in Charlotte, NC. He worked at Liberty National Bank before moving to First National Bank of OKC, which eventually became Bank of America. After 20 years, he joined Bank of Oklahoma as a trust administrator where he worked for 16 years. Dick's favorite pastimes were riding motorcycles and spending time with friends and acquaintances who shared the same interests. He served as the President of the OKC Freedom Riders Motorcycle Club for several years. He also loved spending time at the lake. Dick was preceded in death by his father, Charles A. Kedy and his mother, Betty D. Kedy. He is survived by his daughter, Melissa Lynch, her husband Jesse, and their three sons, Bradon, Seth, and Connell; his daughter, Tina Kedy, her son, Lathan and her daughter, Lexi; and his son, Cameron Kedy. He is also survived by his sister, Janet Marchbanks and her husband Gary. Visitation will be 5:30-7:30pm on Friday, November 15, and services will be at 10:00am on Saturday, November 16, both at Mercer-Adams Funeral Service. Memorials may be made to the OKC Freedom Riders M/C, a 501©3 organi-zation which will make donations to some of his favorite charities in his name. To read the full obituary or share condolences, visit:
