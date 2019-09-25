|
|
Robert L. Linn EDMOND
April 10, 1945 - September 22, 2019
Robert L. "Bob" Linn, 74, of Edmond, Oklahoma, passed from this life on Sunday, September 22, 2019. Bob was born on April 10, 1945, in Morganton, Arkansas, to the late Roy and Villa Linn. Bob received his real estate license in 1967 and continued to work as a real estate broker.
Bob received numerous awards, including Realtor of the Year in 1987 and 1993, for the Oklahoma City Association, the Omega Tau RHO Award from the National Association of Realtors, just to name a few. He was instrumental in working with the Muscular Dystrophy Association and loved to volunteer and donated many years to the Local Chapter of the Arthritis Foundation. Bob also served as President of the Oklahoma Metropolitan Association of REALTORS® twice, and President of the Oklahoma State Association in 1993.
Bob is preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Villa Linn; and brothers, Wayne Linn, and Gary Linn.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Dixie Linn of the home; son, Shawn Linn of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; daughter, Becky Clifton and husband, Chris of Edmond, Oklahoma; step-sons, Ray Green of Edmond, Oklahoma, and Jeremy Green and wife, Jena of College Station, Texas; brother, R.V. Linn and wife, Sue of Edmond, Oklahoma; grand-children, Maesyn Green of Little Rock, Arkansas, Braden Clifton of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Landon Linn of Edmond, Oklahoma, Savannah Linn of Edmond, Oklahoma, Brodee Clifton of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Paxton Green of College Station, Texas, and Quyncie Green of College Station, Texas; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Matthews Funeral Home Chapel.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to the local chapter of the Arthritis Association.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 25, 2019