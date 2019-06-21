Robert "Bob" L.

Scranton

July 6, 1929 - June 15, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Bob returned to his heavenly home on Saturday, June 15, after a valiant battle to overcome hip replace-ment and associated complica-tions. Bob was born to the late Eddie and Helen Scranton, on July 6, 1929. He was a Christian and registered Republican his entire life. Bob served as a Lieutenant in the Army from 1951-54. He graduated from the Univer-sity of Oklahoma in 1957 with degrees in Journalism and Art. Bob then accepted a position with Beals Advertising Agency where he served in various roles, including Pro-duction Mgr. before retiring as a Vice-President in 1994. He was a wonderfully gifted artist with unparalleled dedication to his profession. Bob enjoyed sports of all variety and was especially passionate about his beloved Sooners. For those fortunate enough to know Bob, you understood God created a humble, loving, kind, creative man with an amazing wit. He was an absolute delight to be around, soft-spoken and always had time to answer a question or help solve a problem. He was a truly gifted listener who cared more about others than himself. He will be dearly missed by his loved ones, who celebrate the fact that he is at peace with his creator. Bob is survived by his best friend and sister, Nancy Fields; and her husband, Craig. His niece, Staci Buckley; her fiancé, Dallas; his nephew; Chris Buckley, wife, Jackie, great-nephews, Colin and Gavin. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother.

Bob will be laid to rest at Mercer-Adams Funeral Home on Monday, 6/24, 2019, at 2pm. Reverend Bill Kalfas will officiate the service. The family gratefully declines flowers and donations, but prayers, condolences and memories are graciously accepted at Mercer-Adams, 3925 N. Asbury Ave., Bethany, OK 73008. Published in The Oklahoman on June 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary