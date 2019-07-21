Home

Smith & Kernke Funeral Directors
14624 North May Avenue
Oklahoma City, OK 73134
(405) 302-0021
ROBERT LITTLE

Robert D. "Bob" Little
June 17, 1959 - July 17, 2019

BENTONVILLE, AR
Robert "Bob" Little, 60, died Wednesday, July 17, 2019, in Bentonville, AR. Born June 17, 1959, in Oklahoma City, OK, Bob lived within a five-mile radius until moving to Bentonville in 2014. He was married to Bridget Dolan Little in 1990, and together, they raised two beautiful children, Sarah Thomas and Will Little. A master carpenter, Bob loved to build, fly, talk politics, cheer on the OU Sooners and enjoy the outdoors. Most of all, he loved family and friends. He never met a stranger and got tremendous satisfaction mentoring young people by sharing his knowledge of carpentry and building. He was a prodigious storyteller and a good listener. Bob was diagnosed with Stage 4 esophageal cancer in Aug. 2018. He fought and finally lost the battle in the arms of his wife and children before earning his real wings and joining God's angels in heaven. In lieu of flowers, please make any memorial gifts to the Gary Sinise Foundation. We will celebrate Bob's life on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 6 p.m. at the Smith & Kernke N. May Chapel.
Published in The Oklahoman on July 21, 2019
