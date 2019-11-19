|
Robert F. Lower MUSTANG
Apr. 11, 1939 - Nov. 8, 2019
Beloved father, grandfather, husband and friend. Robert Francis Lower, longtime resi-dent of Mustang, died at the age of 80. Born April 11, 1939 to William Lower and Lois (Reed) in Rochelle, Illinois, Robert traveled broadly. He was an accomplished pilot, hunter, and fisherman. Hunt-ing with family was a primary source of joy. Robert spent his last decades working as an instructor for the Transportation Safety Institute.
He was widowed in January, 2016 by his wife Barbara. He is survived by his sister Kathy (spouse Tom), brother Dick, and brother Jim (spouse Julie). He is also survived by son Douglas (spouse Phyllis), by daughter Beth, and daughter Denise (spouse Brian). He is also survived by daughters Gail (spouse Brad) and Denise (spouse Jimmy). He was devoted to his grandchildren Justin, Micheal (spouse Cori), Matthew (spouse Ashley), James, Erin, Alyssa (spouse Tony), and Thomas (spouse Mary). His great-grandchildren were a source of joy including Bentlee, Garrett, William, Ellie, Riley, Cavi, Patrick, Liam, Bailey, Cael, Adalyn, Fiona and David.
His devotion to family and hope for their future was his focus. Visitation will be between 9 AM and 5 PM, Saturday, November 23, 2019, at McNeil's Funeral, 525 W. Hwy 152, Mustang, OK. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the .
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 19, 2019