Bob Waldrop OKLAHOMA CITY
November 9, 1952 - August 30, 2019
Robert "Bob" Max Augustine Waldrop, who afflicted the comfortable, and comforted the afflicted, died August 30, he was 67. Born November 9, 1952, Bob was a 4th gene-ration Oklahoman born and raised in Tillman County in southwest Oklahoma. All eight of his great-grandparents came to Oklahoma Territory before statehood.
Bob was Director of Music and Liturgy at Epiphany of the Lord Catholic Church for 20 years, was the founder of the Oscar Romero Catholic Worker House, one of the founders of the Oklahoma Food Cooperative, and served as the organization's first president and general manager. In 2012, he was re-elected president of the Cooperative.
He has served on the Board of Directors of the Oklahoma Sustainability Network, and previously served on the Migrants and Refugees Advisory Committee of Catholic Charities OKC. He was the editor of Better Times: An Almanac of Useful Information, which was distributed free, mostly to low income families. He was a member of the Oklahoma Food Safety Task Force, and a member of the Advisory Board of the Association for the Study of Peak Oil - USA.
In 2004, the Oklahoma Chapter of the Sierra Club honored him with its Earth Care Award for his work in founding the Oklahoma Food Cooperative. That same year the Oklahoma Sustainability Network gave him its Green Shield Award for his efforts to protect Oklahoma's environment by organizing the Oklahoma Food Cooperative
He received a certificate in permaculture design from Dan Hemenway of Barking Frogs Permaculture in 2007, and served as an assistant instructor in the BFPC Online Permaculture Design Course. In 2014, the Permaculture Institute awarded him a Permaculture Diploma in Education, Community Service, Research, Media, and Finance.
Bob was loved by many and will be missed by all. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Oscar Romero Catholic Worker House, c/o Epiphany of the Lord Catholic Church, 7336 W. Britton Road, Oklahoma City, OK, 73162.
His Prayer Vigil will be held Friday, September 6, at 7 p.m. and a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, September 7, at 10 a.m. Both will be held at Epiphany of the Lord Catholic Church, 7336 W. Britton Road, Oklahoma City.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 4, 2019