OKLAHOMA CITY
Robert B. Milsten
November 6, 1932 - October 6, 2019
Robert B. Milsten left this world a better place on October 6, 2019. He was born on November 6, 1932 in Tulsa, OK. He was the oldest son of native Oklahomans Travis I. Milsten and Regina Jankowsky Milsten, and the grandson of pioneer Oklahomans Morris Milsten of Coalgate and Simon Jankowsky of Tulsa.
Robert graduated from the original Tulsa Central High School in the "Nifty Class of '50".
Robert graduated from Indiana University in 1954 with a B.S. in Business and was a Distinguished Air Force ROTC graduate. He completed his legal education at the University of Oklahoma College of Law with an L.L.B. degree in 1956. He was a member of Phi Delta Phi; legal fraternity and its Treasurer in 1955-56. He entered the U.S. Air Force serving two years active duty as a legal officer at Tinker Air Force Base. Upon release from active duty, he went to work as a tax attorney in the office of Regional Council, Internal Revenue Service in Dallas and Nashville, serving from 1958-62. During his government service, Robert handled civil, criminal tax, and tax collection cases. He tried 12 cases in the U.S. Tax Court, winning 11. Bob returned to Oklahoma City and was hired by the law firm of Fuller, Smith, Mosburg, and Davis. The firm merged with Mosteller and Andrews, a leading tax firm which eventually became Andrews, Davis, Legg, Bixler, Milsten, and Murrah. He stayed with the same law firm for 44 years, until his retirement in 2008. He was a Director of this firm from 1977-82 and 1996-98. He was a member of the Oklahoma and Federal Bar Associations and American Bar Association, and served on its Civil and Criminal Tax Penalties Committee of its Section of Taxation from 1962-98. He was listed as one of Oklahoma's top rated tax lawyers based on the highest level of ethical standards and professional experience.
Robert was a member of Temple B'nai Israel for over 50 years. He and his wife Jane were married there on June 24, 1956. He served in all of its offices, and was President of the congregation from 1977-79.
Bob believed in giving back to the community that gave so much to him and his family. He created an endowment fund at the Oklahoma City Community Foundation to perpetually benefit OKC Philharmonic, Temple B'nai Israel, and the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum (where he served as a docent for many years). He also served on the Board of Trustees of the Jewish Federation of Oklahoma City for many years. He enjoyed both classical and folk music (especially early Bob Dylan). He and Jane were season attendees of OKC Philharmonic for more than 50 years. He also collected folk music, and he and Jane attended many concert and coffee house performances of the top musicians.
Bob enjoyed fine wine and food - and also not so fine. He enjoyed hearing and telling jokes of all types - some not so fine! He enjoyed playing tennis for more than 60 years. He grew and tended roses, and liked to give them away. He was a longtime member of the Economic Club of Oklahoma, the Men's Dinner Club, and at different times, Quail Creek and Gaillardia Country Clubs. During most college summers, he liked working as a camp counselor at Camp Nebagamon in Wisconsin where he learned water sports. When Jane and Bob moved to their home on Browne's Lake, the first thing he bought was a used canoe. He also had great fun sailing and river rafting.
Robert was preceded in death by his beloved wife of more than 58 years, Jane H. Milsten. He is survived by his two children: son Stuart P. Milsten, and his wife, Leslie G. Milsten, of Summit, NJ and daughter Leslie M. Thornton and partner, Jon Holladay, of Annapolis, MD. Two granddaughters: Frances Grace Milsten and Anne Alexander Milsten, both of Summit, NJ. Robert has two wonderful brothers, Malcolm Milsten and his wife Paula, of Tulsa, OK and Richard Milsten and his wife Nancy, of Vero Beach, FL. Bob is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces and nephews with whom he kept in touch over many years of good times. When Jane passed, Robert was lovingly cared for by his home health care assistant and close friend Michele Scott.
Funeral services will be held at Temple B'nai Israel (4901 Pennsylvania Avenue, OKC) at 1:00pm Friday, October 11, 2019.
Contributions in Bob's memory may be made to Temple B'nai Israel, OKC Philharmonic, National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum, and Good Shepherd Hospice.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 8, 2019