Robert L. Moore
May 29, 1921 - March 2, 2019

Robert L. Moore, retired organist, choral director and composer, died March 2, 2019, at age 97. Born in Farmington, MO May 29, 1921, to Pearl Grayson Plumb Moore & Martin T. Moore, he turned early to music and held his first church organ position at age 14. After earning a Bachelor of Music degree, he entered the U.S. Army in 1942. He served four years in England and France as a trucker in the Motor Pool of the 108th General Hospital.
On Jan. 19, 1946, Robert married Elaine Capen, of Sedalia, MO, a college classmate. She also was an organist and choral director. Robert then attended the Eastman School of Music at the University of Rochester in Rochester, NY, earning a Master of Music degree.
His parents; half-brother, William Grayson Plumb Moore; brother, Martin Luther Moore; sister, Mary Ruth Moore Gould; wife, Elaine Capen Moore; and son, Kenneth Moore, preceded Mr. Moore in death. Sons David Moore (Carrie) and Alan Moore (Cendie), both of Edmond, OK; six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews survive Robert.
A Memorial Service will be held Sunday, March 17, 2019, 1:30 p.m. at First Unitarian Church of Oklahoma City, 600 NW 13 St., OKC.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Unitarian Church of Oklahoma City endowment fund.
Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 15, 2019
