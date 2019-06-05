|
Robert N. 'Bob' OKLAHOMA CITY
Newport
May 16, 1931 - June 1, 2019
Bob, 88, went to his Heavenly home on June 1, 2019. He was born on May 16, 1931 in
OKC, OK to Enos & Emma (Wolf) Newport. Bob attended Crooked Oak Schools. On February 21, 1953, Bob married Louella Tharp and together they shared 66 years of marriage and raising their 3 children. He worked in the trans-portation industry as a truck driver for over 30 years until his retirement. In Bob's spare time, he enjoyed wood crafts, but most of all, he enjoyed his grandchildren & great grandchildren. He leaves wonderful memories with his loving wife: Louella; sons: Danny & Duff; daughter: Sis; 6 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; 3 great great grandkids & his dog, Princess. Viewing will be Wed. & Thurs. from 4-8 PM, at the funeral home. Graveside services to honor his life will be held 2:00 PM Fri., June 7, 2019, at Sunny Lane Cemetery. Friends may leave condolences for the family at:
vondelsmithmortuary.com
Published in The Oklahoman on June 5, 2019