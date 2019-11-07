|
Robert L. Pedersen OKLAHOMA CITY
Sept. 26, 1932 - Nov. 3, 2019
Robert "Bob" Lloyd Pedersen, 87, passed away peacefully and surrounded by his family, on November 3, 2019. Bob was born on September 26, 1932, in Jersey City, NJ, to immigrant parents of Norway, Alfred and Emilie Pedersen. As a young child, Bob and his family moved to Queens, NY. Shortly after graduating from High School, he enlisted with the United States Air Force, where he was trained as an Air Traffic Controller. He was stationed in Germany, Rome, New York and Turkey. While stationed in Rome, NY, he was introduced to Maryanne Fragale, and they married on October 10, 1959. After Bob's eight years of service, he went to work as an Air Traffic Controller at the Hancock International Airport, in Syracuse, NY, where he was well respected among his peers. In 1978, Bob was offered a position at the FAA Mike Monroney Aeronautical Center, as an Air Traffic Control Specialist, in Oklahoma City. Throughout his career, he was recognized for outstanding achievements as a dedicated employee, who always went above and beyond what was asked. That dedication and willing-ness to help wherever, whenever and for whomever needed help followed him throughout his life, both professionally, and personally. He will be remembered by the many kind things he did for people and for his fun-loving spirit and his witty sense of humor. Bob was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, where for many years he was very active in various volunteer positions. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Emilie Pedersen; his brothers, Bill and Al; his sister, Solveig Nelson. He is survived by his wife, Maryanne; his son, Bob; his daughter, Katrina French and son-in-law Scott French; along with his grandchildren, Julie French and Jay McGee, Rebekah and Taf Dandajena, Nathan French and Zachary French; his great-grandchildren, Jaiden and Raine McGee, Kamryn, Olivia and Kingston Dandajena. Viewing will take place on Thursday, November 7, from 4-6 P.M., at Guardian West Funeral Home, and Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 am Friday at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, with Interment immediately following at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the St. Charles Medical Clinic, or .
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 7, 2019