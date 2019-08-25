|
|
Robert Charles Phillips OKLAHOMA CITY
May 8, 1946 - Aug. 22, 2019
Robert Charles "Bob" Phillips is survived by son and daughter-in-law, Kenny and Adrienne Phillips; daughter, Mary Phillips; daughter and son-in-law, Marcy Phillips and William Howell; sister, Jane Van Dorn; and six grandchildren. He was preceded by his parents, Ed and Mary Ruth Ellen Phillips; and brothers, Edward Phillips and Joe Phillips. He was a member of the Delaware Tribe. He retired from the State of Oklahoma. Bob was an avid sportsman who enjoyed Oklahoma history and college football. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation Foundation, P.O. Box 43465, OKC, OK 73152. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at the John M. Ireland Funeral Home and Chapel, 120 S. Broadway, Moore, OK. Interment to follow at 2 p.m. at the Dewey Cemetery, Dewey, OK. Services are under the direction of John M. Ireland Funeral Home and Chapel, Moore, OK.
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 25, 2019