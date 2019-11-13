|
|
Robert Allen OKLAHOMA CITY
"Bobby" Polony
Sep. 23, 1946 - Nov. 10, 2019
Bobby passed from this life to his rewards in Heaven on November 10, 2019 at his home in Oklahoma City. He was born to Carl W. and Evelyn (Haftman) Polony on September 23, 1946 in New Rochelle, NY. He married Margaret Keller in 1974 and moved to Dallas, TX where they welcomed Kellyann and Marybeth. Bobby spent most of his time in Dallas working on finance for large developments in and around the metro area but his first love was reserved for his daughters and his immediate family. In 1998 while moving his daughter from St. Gregory's University he met Cathy and soon moved to Oklahoma City to marry and welcome Angela, Sarah and William to his family. He worked as a compliance officer for Allstate Financial where he traveled several states bringing coffee and cheer to his meetings. Bobby was the kindest, most patient man and will be remembered for his caring spirit whether it was for one of his children, the cashier at CVS or the bank teller. He will be missed beyond words but anyone who met him will cherish the time spent with him. Thank you God, for the gift of such a gentle and loving person. Bobby was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include his wife Cathy of the home; four daughters Kellyann Taron of Shawnee, Marybeth Polony of Millwood, NY, Angela Kecseg and husband Reid of Oklahoma City, Sarah Murray of Jackson Hole, WY; son William and wife Raegan of Edmond, OK; grandchildren Mackenzie, Tatum, Alex, Trinity and Adelyn; his brother James and wife Linda of Connecticut; brother John and wife Cindy of South Carolina; sister Carol Ireland and husband David of Salem, NH; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, November 13th, and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, November 14th. Family will greet friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday with a Rosary to follow at Hahn-Cook/Street & Draper Funeral Home, 6600 Broadway Extension, Oklahoma City, OK 73116. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m., Friday, November 15, 2019, at Christ the King Catholic Church, 8005 Dorset Dr., Nichols Hills, OK 73120. In lieu of flowers the family requests a donation to Christ the King Catholic Church with a memo for St. Lawrence Ministry. Jesus welcomed Bobby saying: "Well done My good and faithful servant. Welcome to the place where you belong!"
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 13, 2019