Robert Orr Quigley YUKON
Nov. 10, 1932 - Oct. 17, 2019
Robert Orr Quigley was born on Nov. 10, 1932, to Ben and Sophie Quigley. Robert went from the farm to the Navy. Upon his return from the Navy, Robert met and married Wilda Marie Gray in 1956. Together, they farmed, and then he went to work at Tinker Air Force Base as a Quality Control Inspector. He retired from Tinker and ran cattle as well as worked part time in the sports department at the Yukon Walmart. Robert and Wilda had three children, Cheryl Ann Harris, Robert Alan Quigley, and Mark Glen Quigley. Wilda passed away in 1980. Robert married Ruby in 1982. She had three children, Randy, Debbie, and Dianna. Ruby also preceded Robert in death. Robert and Ruby were members of the Canadian Valley Baptist Church in Mustang, where they developed many close friendships. Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Ben and Sophie Quigley, of Hinton, OK; Wilda Quigley, of Del City, OK; and Ruby Quigley, of Mustang, OK. Also, he was preceded by his son-in-law, Kevin Harris, of Ardmore. Robert is survived by his sister, Marybell Despain, and two of her children, Janet and Larry; and his brother, Dan Quigley along with his wife Helen and their children, Sharon, Donice, Judy, and Darryl. Robert also is survived by his children: Daughter - Cheryl Ann Harris and her children, Joshua with Elizabeth and their children, Maddie and Macie, Allison with Amy and their son, Greyson, Courtney and her son, Daxx; Son - Robert Alan Quigley and his wife Cindy along with their children, Sadie with Sam and daughter, Annie, also Alan and Cindy's sons, John and Lane; Son – Mark Glen Quigley and his wife Lisa along with children, Brittany with her two children, Shyla and Gabriel, also Mark's son, Brandon, and daughter, Tori. Robert also leaves many special relationships with his cousins, nieces and nephews, neighbors and friends.
Services for Robert will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the auditorium of the Canadian Valley Baptist Church of Mustang. Interment will follow the service at the Mustang Cemetery, Mustang, OK. Visitation will be held on Monday, Oct. 21 from 1 till 8 p.m. at the McNeil Funeral Home. Family will be at the viewing 6-8 p.m.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 20, 2019