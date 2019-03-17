Home

Robert E. Reed
May 27, 1924 - March 8, 2019

WICHITA FALLS, TX
Robert E. Reed, former Oklahoma City resident, died Friday, March 8, 2019, in Wichita Falls, TX. Graveside services will be held at Fort Sill National Cemetery in Elgin, OK on April 5, 2019, 2 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett, TX.
Robert was born in Maroa, IL May 27, 1924, to William and Dollie Reed. Robert served in the Navy as a pilot during WWII and the Korean War. Robert was able to have a career doing what he loved - being a pilot until he retired. His last years of flying were with C.R. Anthony where he was the chief pilot. His retirement years were spent enjoying family and Grand Lake.
Robert leaves behind his wife of 65 years, Carmen Reed; two daughters and their spouses who loved him very much: Cindy and Mark Hendry, of Burkburnett, TX; and Debbie and Mike Kerlick, of The Woodlands, TX. He also leaves behind five granddaughters who adored their Papa: Sarah Walker, Beka Hendry, Brittany Houck, Kylie Coley, and Jenna Kerlick. He also left behind six great-grandchildren.
Condolences may be sent to his wife at 4600 Taft #146, Wichita Falls, TX 76308. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to: In Search of the Lord's Way. P.O. Box 371 Edmond, OK 73083.
Condolences may be sent to the family at:

www.owensandbrumley.com

Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 17, 2019
