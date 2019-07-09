|
Robert Rene OKLAHOMA CITY
Wilson, Sr.
December 11, 1937 - July 6, 2019
Robert Rene Wilson, Sr., 81, died July 6, 2019 in Oklahoma City, OK. He was born December 11, 1937 in Oklahoma City, OK. He was a home builder for many years and later a dealer in antique tribal arts. He loved cooking, hunting, fishing and being in the mountains. He is survived by his wife Connie, his sons Robert Jr. of Edmond, Oklahoma, Mark of Dallas, Georgia, Rod of Alexandria, Virginia, 5 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Visi-tation will be Tuesday evening 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., July 9, 2019, at Hahn-Cook/Street & Draper Funeral Home, 6600 Broadway Ext., OKC, OK 73116. Graveside service will be held at 10:30 am Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Rose Hill Burial Park.
Published in The Oklahoman on July 9, 2019