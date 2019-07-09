Home

Hahn-Cook/Street & Draper Funeral Directors
6600 Broadway Extension
Oklahoma City, OK 731161298
(405) 848-3744
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hahn-Cook/Street & Draper Funeral Directors
6600 Broadway Extension
Oklahoma City, OK 731161298
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
10:30 AM
Rose Hill Burial Park
Robert Rene Wilson Sr.


1937 - 2019
Robert Rene
Wilson, Sr.
December 11, 1937 - July 6, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Robert Rene Wilson, Sr., 81, died July 6, 2019 in Oklahoma City, OK. He was born December 11, 1937 in Oklahoma City, OK. He was a home builder for many years and later a dealer in antique tribal arts. He loved cooking, hunting, fishing and being in the mountains. He is survived by his wife Connie, his sons Robert Jr. of Edmond, Oklahoma, Mark of Dallas, Georgia, Rod of Alexandria, Virginia, 5 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Visi-tation will be Tuesday evening 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., July 9, 2019, at Hahn-Cook/Street & Draper Funeral Home, 6600 Broadway Ext., OKC, OK 73116. Graveside service will be held at 10:30 am Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Rose Hill Burial Park.
Published in The Oklahoman on July 9, 2019
