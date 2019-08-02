|
Robert S. "Bob" OKLAHOMA CITY
Meacham
December 10, 1945 - July 29, 2019
Robert Standish "Bob" Meacham, Jr. passed away July 29, 2019 in Oklahoma City, OK. He was born December 10, 1945 in Columbus, OH to Robert and Mary Ann Riley Meacham. He married Nancy Massengill on November 29, 1968. Bob retired from The Daily Oklahoman after a 38-year career in Advertising Sales. He was a proud Veteran of the Army National Guard. He attended OSU and was a die-hard Cowboys fan.
Bob loved traveling with his family, planning every detail of their family trips each year with the Rocky Mountains being a favorite destination. He visited all 50 states and particularly enjoyed camping, hiking, campfires and waterfalls. Bob was described by all who knew him as the nicest, most kind and loving man of God they ever knew.
Bob loved his family with a passion and was the perfect husband, father and grand-father. Bob and Nancy had 50 happy years of marriage. Bob was fiercely loved and adored by the love of his life, Nancy, and only daughter, Lori, who he described as his pride and joy. He fought very hard not to leave his loving family but was ultimately called home.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; and baby sister, Ester Rita Meacham. He is survived by his wife, Nancy; daughter, Lori Carden; sister, Rosemary Davis and husband, Dale; and brothers, Richard Meacham and wife, Allyson, Jack Meacham and wife, Mona, and Mike Meacham and wife, Lorie; grandchildren, Ashley Sappington and hus-band, Clay, Amanda Russell and husband, Stephen, Jacob Carden and Hannah Carden; and great-grandchildren, Logan Sappington and Trey Sappington.
Viewing will be Sunday, 11am-9pm with family present from 6-8pm at Mercer-Adams Funeral Service. Funeral services will be Monday, August 5, 11:00am at Newchurch, 9201 N. Rockwell with interment in Bethany Cemetery. To share a memory or condolence, visit www.mercer-adams.com
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been set up in Bob's name at St Jude Children's Research Hospital. Visit:
http://giftfunds.stjude.org/Bob_meacham
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 2, 2019