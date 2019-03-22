Home

Robert "Bob" Warner
Aug. 12, 1959- Mar. 15, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Robert (Bob) Eugene Warner, age 59, of Okarche, Oklahoma passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019 at Mercy Hospital, Kingfisher, Oklahoma. Bob was a resident at the Center of Family Love for over twenty years. He was born with Down Syndrome and throughout his life he loved everyone unconditionally. He enjoyed coloring, hook rugging, participating in the Special Olympics and he was especially fond of fire engines. He was preceded in death by his parents, William D. Warner and Sylvia Speck Warner Vessels and husband Muerl Vessels of Oklahoma City. He will be lovingly remembered by his brother, Bill Warner Jr. of Edmond, sister, Ellen Wilson and husband David Wilson of Winchester, MA, one nephew, six nieces and many cousins. The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff at the Center of Family Love for their many years of com-passionate care, love and support provided to Bob. Services will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. at the Center of Family Love, 635 W. Texas, Okarche, Oklahoma 73762. Memorial donations may be sent to the Center of Family Love. https://centeroffamilylove.org/
Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 22, 2019
