June 14, 1946 - June 29, 2019



NORMAN, OKLAHOMA

Dr. Robert "Bob" Wells, of Norman, OK, died unexpectedly on June 29, 2019 at the age of 73.

Bob is survived by his wife of 52 years, Sheryl Wells of Norman, OK; his brother, Ron Wells and wife Bobbi of Leawood, KS; his sister-in-law, Carlene Wells of McAllen, TX; his sister-in-law, Patricia Wells of Athens, GA; his three children: Tiffany Wells-Combs and husband Justin Combs of Moore, OK, Trent Wells and wife Heather of Norman, OK, and Jason Wells and wife Kathryn of Oklahoma City, OK; and eight grandchildren: Carter Wells, Piercen Wells, Hayden Wells, Sullivan Wells, Coleman Wells, Peyton Combs, Myla Wells and O'Ryan Wells. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Margaret Wells of Hutchinson, KS; and brothers: Eugene Wells of Hutchinson, KS and Leon Wells of Winter Haven, FL.

Bob was born on June 14, 1946 in Hutchinson, KS, the youngest of four boys. He always looked up to his older brothers who set a high standard with their successes. As a result, he pushed hard in this world to make his mark which he did with flying colors. He attended the University of Kansas where he was a starter on the golf team. He then went on to graduate from the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Dentistry and was stationed at Fort Campbell, Kentucky as an Army Captain in the dental unit. He had a private dental practice in Norman, OK from 1973 to June of 2017 and continued to work as a dentist with Dental Power after retiring from private practice. Bob loved being a dentist. He was a member of the Academy of GP Orthodontics, Academy of General Dentistry, American Dental Association, Oklahoma Dental Association and the Cleveland County Dental Association. He volunteered as a dentist for the JD McCarty Center and Health for Friends and would meet patients at the office any time they had an emergency. His final act as a dentist was to successfully remove an abscessed tooth on his grandson, Sullivan Wells, just a few days before he passed.

Bob loved playing golf, especially with his family and must have played a thousand rounds of golf with his two sons, Jason and Trent Wells. He taught them many life lessons during those rounds, giving them a lifetime of great memories. He also enjoyed playing the piano for friends and family over many holidays. You could find him playing the piano on any given New Year's Eve while his wife Sheryl and friends would sing together into the late hours of the night.

Bob loved youth sports, coaching over 30 seasons for his kids and a few seasons for his grandkids. He was a long-time member of the Norman Optimist Club, former Board member of the YMCA and even became a stroke and turn judge while following his daughter's youth swimming career. One of his favorite pastimes over the past ten years was watching his grandkids' sports and activities. He could always be found sitting in the bleachers rooting them on and would brag about them to anyone willing to listen.

Bob was a former President of the Cross Timbers Rotary Club in Norman and a member of the First Christian Church, where he once served as a Sunday School teacher and Deacon.

His greatest love of all was his wife of 52 years, Sheryl Wells. They met in high school and even attended the senior prom together. They were married in August of 1967 and experienced life together as parents, grandparents, and best friends. You rarely would see one without the other. The love between them continued to grow year by year to the point that they renewed their wedding vows while on a recent vacation traveling the world.

Bob will be remembered as an excellent dentist, a wonderful husband, dad, & Grandad, and a leading figure in the community.

Visitation will be held from 4-6 PM on Sunday, July 7, downstairs at Tribute Memorial Care, 708 24th Avenue NW in Norman. A Memorial Service will be held at 10 AM on Monday, July 8, at First Christian Church, 220 S. Webster Avenue, Norman. Condolence messages may leave for the family at www.tribute.care. Published in The Oklahoman on July 3, 2019