Robert L. Wheeler

Aug. 26, 1935 - March 29, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Robert Leyton "Duke" Wheeler passed away peacefully Friday, March 29, 2019. Duke was born on Aug. 26, 1935, the youngest of six sons, to Bertha Ann (Cooke) Wheeler and Claude Ayres Wheeler, of Clinton, OK.

Raised in Clinton, the Wheelers moved to Tipton, OK Duke's junior year in high school. At Tipton, he earned All-State Football recognition (and was named Tipton's Best Ever player by The Oklahoman's 2007 Centennial Anniversary edition) and a state championship and Best Actor award in One Act Play for his performance in Minor Miracle. Duke graduated from Tipton High School in 1953.

After a brief career in the U.S. Army, Duke attended The University of Oklahoma, where he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity, Alpha Epsilon Rho National Honorary Radio-Television Fraternity, and a member of the University Players drama club. He earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in 1959, followed by a Bachelor of Laws in 1963. Duke practiced law in Oklahoma City for more than 50 years.

Duke was preceded in death by his wife, Jean England Wheeler; and his parents; as well as brothers, Charles, P.L., Jim, Joe, and Gene Wheeler. He is survived by friends and extended family, including his brothers' children and their families.

Visitation will be held on Monday, April 1, 2019, 6-7 p.m. at the Smith & Kernke North May Funeral Home.

A Memorial Service will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 2 at the Smith & Kernke North May Chapel with a reception to follow. Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary