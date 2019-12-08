|
|
Robert Tyson FREDERICKSBURG, TX
"Ty" Womble
April 14, 1981- Dec. 1, 2019
Robert Tyson "Ty" Womble, a passionate, world-traveling entrepreneur with big dreams and an even bigger heart, left this world for his eternal home Dec. 1, 2019, after an engine malfunction in his single-engine plane caused the craft to crash in San Antonio, TX. He was 38.
Ty was born in Oklahoma City to Bob and Lynne Womble on April 14, 1981. After graduating from Heritage Hall, Ty attended The University of Texas at Austin, earning degrees in civil engineering and economics with a minor in mathematics. Following time spent living in Germany and S. Korea, he settled in Fredericksburg and Austin, TX, where he worked as a real estate developer.
From his earliest years, Ty embraced life with vigor, refusing to accept ordinary limits and constantly challenging the status quo. He genuinely loved engaging with people, and his exuberance and zeal impacted everyone he met.
Ty is survived by his wife, UnMi An Womble; and their children, Collier and Stetten Womble; parents, Bob and Lynne Womble; brothers, Ethan and Luke Womble; sister, Jenny Womble; grandmother, Claire Collier; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Like all of us, Ty was imperfect, but we are grateful that he knew the perfect Savior.
"Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ, and you will be saved…." Acts 16:31
Memorial Service Sunday, Dec. 8 in Fredericksburg, TX. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Salvation Army, The Samaritan's Purse, or a .
Published in The Oklahoman on Dec. 8, 2019