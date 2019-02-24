Home

ROBERT WOODWARD

Robert (Bob)
Woodward


CHOCTAW
Robert (Bob) Woodward, 78, passed away on February 2 from complications following heart surgery. Bob served in the United States Air Force and spent his career working for Pitney Bowes and Farmers Insurance. He enjoyed cars, especially Corvettes. In his free time, he could usually be found fixing a car or having coffee with his friends. He was a jack of all trades and enjoyed helping others. He is survived by his wife Judith; children Steve and Stacey; grandchildren Danielle, Elizabeth and Devon; siblings Gary, Bruce and Natalie and many nieces and nephews. Bob is preceded in death by his parents William and Marion, brothers George, William Jr. and Gordon.
Published in The Oklahoman on Feb. 24, 2019
