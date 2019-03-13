Home

POWERED BY

Services
Candlewood Chapel
315 S. Sooner Rd.
Midwest City, OK 73110
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
Candlewood Chapel
315 S. Sooner Rd.
Midwest City, OK 73110
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT WOODWARD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT WOODWARD


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert E. Woodward
July 16, 1940 - Feb. 2, 2019

MIDWEST CITY
Robert E. Woodward was born in Marshalltown, IA July 16, 1940. Bob grew up in a family of five brothers and one sister and helped his father in their family plumbing business. He graduated from Colfax High School, Colfax, IA, in 1958, where he played baseball, football and basketball. The friendships he made in high school lasted into his retirement. After graduation, Bob joined the United States Air Force, where he served for four years. Bob made a career at Pitney Bowes, Inc. from 1962 until 1977 as Service Manager and Farmers Insurance as a Branch Claims Manager from 1978 until retirement. He always enjoyed cars and working on them, especially Corvettes of which he had several in his lifetime. After he retired, he enjoyed working in his yard, helping out his neighbors and weekly coffee chats at McDonalds with friends. He was a big sports fan, especially for the Oklahoma teams. Bob is survived by Judy Woodward; children, Steve and Stacey; grandchildren, Danielle, Elizabeth, and Devon; siblings, Gary, Bruce, and Natalie; plus many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Marion; and by his brothers, George, Bill, and Gordon. A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Candlewood Chapel.
Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now