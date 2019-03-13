Robert E. Woodward

July 16, 1940 - Feb. 2, 2019



MIDWEST CITY

Robert E. Woodward was born in Marshalltown, IA July 16, 1940. Bob grew up in a family of five brothers and one sister and helped his father in their family plumbing business. He graduated from Colfax High School, Colfax, IA, in 1958, where he played baseball, football and basketball. The friendships he made in high school lasted into his retirement. After graduation, Bob joined the United States Air Force, where he served for four years. Bob made a career at Pitney Bowes, Inc. from 1962 until 1977 as Service Manager and Farmers Insurance as a Branch Claims Manager from 1978 until retirement. He always enjoyed cars and working on them, especially Corvettes of which he had several in his lifetime. After he retired, he enjoyed working in his yard, helping out his neighbors and weekly coffee chats at McDonalds with friends. He was a big sports fan, especially for the Oklahoma teams. Bob is survived by Judy Woodward; children, Steve and Stacey; grandchildren, Danielle, Elizabeth, and Devon; siblings, Gary, Bruce, and Natalie; plus many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Marion; and by his brothers, George, Bill, and Gordon. A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Candlewood Chapel. Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 13, 2019