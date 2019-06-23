|
|
Roberto Arreola OKLAHOMA CITY
Feb. 7, 1960 - June 18, 2019
Roberto Arreola, beloved brother, uncle and granduncle, passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Robert is survived by sister and brothers, Julieanne, RB & Susan, Fernando, and Richard; three nephews, four nieces, five grandnephews and 50+ cousins. He is also survived by former wife, Cindee Arreola. He was preceded in death by parents, Fernando & Elvira (Vera) Arreola. Robert was a devoted brother and friend. It was said of Robert that he never met a stranger and his kind heart could uplift anyone's spirit.
Published in The Oklahoman on June 23, 2019