Mercer-Adams Funeral Service - Bethany
3925 North Asbury Avenue
Bethany, OK 73008
(405) 495-4363
Viewing
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Mercer-Adams Funeral Service - Bethany
3925 North Asbury Avenue
Bethany, OK 73008
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church
Rocco Santoro


1942 - 2019
Rocco Santoro
May 26, 1942 - July 28, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Rocco Santoro, 77, passed away July 28, 2019 in Oklahoma City, OK. He was born to Giovanni and Vincenza Santoro on May 26, 1942. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in Physics. He served in the Italian Army and has lived in Italy, Switzerland and El Paso, TX in addition to Oklahoma City. Rocco and his wife, Dolores, were married July 1, 1967 and enjoyed 47 years together before her death in February, 2015. Rocco was known as a selfless person who was also a kind, extremely giving, funny, man of God. He could build or fix anything and loved old westerns. Rocco was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his children, Gian Santoro and wife, Melissa, Miriam Due and husband, Brandon, Aldo Santoro and wife, Ashley; brother, Fernando Santoro; sister, Anna Scollato; and grandchildren, Taylor Due, Ava Santoro, Alex Santoro and Allie Santoro. Viewing will be Thursday, 10am-9pm, with family present from 6-8pm at Mercer Adams Funeral Service. A funeral Mass will be held Friday, August 2, 10:00am at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. To share a memory or condolence, visit:

www.mercer-adams.com

Published in The Oklahoman on July 31, 2019
